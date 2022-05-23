 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Give the gift of life at this upcoming blood drives in Macon County

  • 0

DECATUR — D1 Naz Community is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, May 25.

The drive will be held from 3-8 p.m. in the lobby at 1177 W. Hickory Point Road. In addition to helping someone in need of blood, the event will assist the group with its efforts to obtain a daycare grant.

Donors will receive a voucher for a gift card or bonus points in the ImpactLife Store.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

For more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions. Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. Officials said Wednesday those are areas where people should already be considering wearing masks indoors  — but Americans elsewhere should also take notice.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

Modified Cardiac Rehab May Cut Mortality Risk for Stroke Survivors

Modified Cardiac Rehab May Cut Mortality Risk for Stroke Survivors

MONDAY, May 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stroke survivors who participate in a comprehensive stroke recovery program that incorporates modified cardiac rehabilitation have decreased all-cause mortality at one year, improved overall function, and better cardiovascular performance, according to a study published in the May issue of the Journal of Stroke & Cerebrovascular Diseases.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook safe at your summer BBQ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News