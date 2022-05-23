Give the gift of life at this upcoming blood drives in Macon County

DECATUR — D1 Naz Community is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, May 25.
The drive will be held from 3-8 p.m. in the lobby at 1177 W. Hickory Point Road. In addition to helping someone in need of blood, the event will assist the group with its efforts to obtain a daycare grant.
Donors will receive a voucher for a gift card or bonus points in the ImpactLife Store.
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
Researchers found that in just the past decade, there has been a shift in the most important modifiable risk factors for dementia in the United States. Found out what they are — and more health news — here.
COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions. Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. Officials said Wednesday those are areas where people should already be considering wearing masks indoors — but Americans elsewhere should also take notice.
A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.
MONDAY, May 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stroke survivors who participate in a comprehensive stroke recovery program that incorporates modified cardiac rehabilitation have decreased all-cause mortality at one year, improved overall function, and better cardiovascular performance, according to a study published in the May issue of the Journal of Stroke & Cerebrovascular Diseases.
TUESDAY, May 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Certain lifestyle factors can sway the risk of dementia, and a new study points to the top threats to Americans these days: obesity, physical inactivity and lack of a high school diploma.