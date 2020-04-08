Groups collecting items for Decatur medical professionals

“We just want to help out as much as we can and give back,” Nichols said. “We were raised to give more than we receive.”

Nichols said she and other volunteers have family members working at both Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, and have been in contact with the hospitals’ administrations.

“This is a time more than ever,” she said. “We really need to be giving back if we can.”

Nichols said hospital employees have already been requesting the kits.

The volunteers plan to distribute the boxes on designated days to each Decatur hospital. All donations will be sanitized and bagged before given away.

“Any and all donations are appreciated,” Nichols said.

Call (217) 620-9034 or 512-965-6688 for more information.

