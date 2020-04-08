You are the owner of this article.
Groups collecting items for Decatur medical professionals
Donations of gloves are still needed for health care workers.

DECATUR — Volunteers will be collecting items for Healthcare Heroes Car Care Kits, which will be distributed among Decatur hospitals’ nurses and others helping coronavirus patients.

The donations, including shoe-box size plastic containers with lids, disinfecting wipes and sprays, tissues, Ziploc bags and twin-size fitted sheets, will be collected from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9, in the parking lot of the Decatur Airport’s Red Barn Kitchen910 S. Airport Road.

Co-organizer Hope Nichols said the kits are designed for employees to keep clean and disinfected items in their cars. “And to prevent the virus from getting it in their houses,” she said.

While health care workers take extra precautions in the hospitals, their vehicles may have their own contaminants. Hand sanitizers and face masks are always needed; however, other items, such as twin-size fitted sheets used as removable car seat covers, are designed to help the spread of germs and viruses.

“We just want to help out as much as we can and give back,” Nichols said. “We were raised to give more than we receive.”

Nichols said she and other volunteers have family members working at both Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, and have been in contact with the hospitals’ administrations.

“This is a time more than ever,” she said. “We really need to be giving back if we can.”

Nichols said hospital employees have already been requesting the kits. 

The volunteers plan to distribute the boxes on designated days to each Decatur hospital. All donations will be sanitized and bagged before given away.

“Any and all donations are appreciated,” Nichols said.

Call (217) 620-9034 or 512-965-6688 for more information.

Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Healthcare Heroes Car Care Kit items

Volunteers will be accepting clean items from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9, in the parking lot of the Decatur Airport’s Red Barn Kitchen

-Plastic containers with lids that close. Should be able to fit in a car trunk

-Disinfecting wipes

-Disinfecting sprays

-Small packages of regular baby wipes

-Face masks

-Small bottles of hand sanitizers

-Kleenex or other tissues

-Twin size fitted sheets

-Ziplock bags

-Thank-you cards

