Health department reports COVID variants in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is reporting the presence of six variants of COVID-19 having been diagnosed in 237 residents.

The most prevalent is the UK variant, with 141 cases, followed by 84 cases of the Brazil variant. There have been six cases of the California (B.1.429) variant, four cases of the South African variant and one case each of the California (B.1.427) and Delta variants.

During the past week, there have been 31 new positive cases reported, bringing the county's total to 11,069 since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants of concern are those in “which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures," the health department said in a release.

The department is encouraging residents to get vaccinated and have announced four clinics to be held next week.

They are set for:

Sangamon Valley High School, 398 N. Illinois St., Niantic, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. The walk-in Pfizer clinic is for those ages 12 and older. Optional registrations are being accepted at https://bit.ly/3qVM0JD.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patients must return to Sangamon Valley High School on Aug. 3 to receive the second dose.

Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Enter the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the café area. The walk-in Pfizer clinic is for those ages 12 and older.

Patients must return to Richland Community College on Aug. 4 to receive the second dose.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. The walk-in Pfizer clinic is for those ages 12 and older. Patients must return to the MCHD during regular business hours Aug. 4 to receive the second dose.

Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Enter the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the café area. The walk-in Johnson & Johnson clinic is for those ages 18 and older.

For more information on vaccination clinics, call 217-423-6988 or visit www.maconcountyhealth.org.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.