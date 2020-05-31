HEART OF NURSING: Amanda Kierbs of Decatur Neurological Associates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section.

For Amanda Kierbs, nursing and family go hand in hand.

Family provided the inspiration for her chosen profession and directs the way she interacts with patients.

“It all began with my mom,” said Kierbs, 36, a nurse practitioner at Decatur Neurological Associates. “My mom is a nurse and I saw firsthand the joys and hardships of the profession.”

And over the past 14 year, one piece of advice sticks out: “Treat everyone you encounter like a member of your own family.”

The evolving nature of the profession makes it a challenge, but Kierbs said the payoff is worth it.

“It is one of the most difficult professions to enter, yet the most rewarding,” she said. “I love the relationships formed with patients, family members and various staff in the community, as well as the challenge of treating each patient in their own unique situation.”