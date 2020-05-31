HEART OF NURSING: Amanda Kierbs of Decatur Neurological Associates

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.
For Amanda Kierbs, nursing and family go hand in hand.
Family provided the inspiration for her chosen profession and directs the way she interacts with patients.
“It all began with my mom,” said Kierbs, 36, a nurse practitioner at Decatur Neurological Associates. “My mom is a nurse and I saw firsthand the joys and hardships of the profession.”
And over the past 14 year, one piece of advice sticks out: “Treat everyone you encounter like a member of your own family.”
The evolving nature of the profession makes it a challenge, but Kierbs said the payoff is worth it.
“It is one of the most difficult professions to enter, yet the most rewarding,” she said. “I love the relationships formed with patients, family members and various staff in the community, as well as the challenge of treating each patient in their own unique situation.”
Kierbs said it’s especially rewarding when she sees a former patient out in public, away from the hospital or clinic, “living a normal life.”
She said her biggest accomplishment in the nursing field is obtaining her master's degree and becoming and advanced practical nurse in neurology.
"I always knew always knew I wanted to become a nurse practitioner from a young age and I really enjoy the challenge of my specialty," she said.
The hardest part of the job, she said, is providing quality patient care while fulfilling the requirements set forth by various governing bodies.
When she’s not at work, Kierbs enjoys reading (she’s currently engrossed in “The Miracle of Mindfulness”), walking/being outdoors, shopping, attending sporting events with family and spending time with family and friends.
She considers food a guilty pleasure.
“I especially like s’mores, guacamole and trying different types of foods,” she said.
" " name
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!