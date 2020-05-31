HEART OF NURSING: Amy Kretsinger of the Department of Veterans Affairs

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.
Listen. That is the key advice Amy Kretsinger offers to aspiring and working nurses.
“Take time to listen to you patients because in their story you may find more answers to help aid you in taking care of them,” Kretsinger said.
That advice has served her well over the years as she works with veterans as a licensed practical nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“When I went into nursing, my goal was to work with veterans,” Kretsinger said, so being hired by the VA goes down as one of her biggest accomplishments.
Kretsinger said she was driven to become a nurse 29 years ago by a desire to “take care of those that couldn’t take care of themselves and to advocate for them. Get them the care they need no matter what obstacles there may be.”
While she enjoys working with the people (co-workers and patients alike), she could live without all the red tape and rules that prevent her from “just jumping in and taking care of the patients.”
Kretsinger, 48, said she has won several BRAVO awards based on nominations from her co-workers, but there is nothing better than receiving phone calls or cards from patients thanking her.
However, not all situations work out the way you want.
"The memory of those I couldn't save and the stories these veterans share with me," are among the things that keep her up at night, Kretsinger said.
When she has a opportunity to relax, Kretsinger said she likes to spend time with her horses, family and friends.
When it comes to her guilty pleasure, it's "definitely barn time."
As for the best piece of advice given to her, Kretsinger said, “you have no control over it, you’ve never had control over anything. You just thought you did. The only one who has control is God, so give it up to God.”
