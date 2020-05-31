HEART OF NURSING: Amy Kretsinger of the Department of Veterans Affairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.

Listen. That is the key advice Amy Kretsinger offers to aspiring and working nurses.

“Take time to listen to you patients because in their story you may find more answers to help aid you in taking care of them,” Kretsinger said.

That advice has served her well over the years as she works with veterans as a licensed practical nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“When I went into nursing, my goal was to work with veterans,” Kretsinger said, so being hired by the VA goes down as one of her biggest accomplishments.

Kretsinger said she was driven to become a nurse 29 years ago by a desire to “take care of those that couldn’t take care of themselves and to advocate for them. Get them the care they need no matter what obstacles there may be.”