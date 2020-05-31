HEART OF NURSING: Angie Wetzel of Decatur Public Schools

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.
As a child, Angie Wetzel’s mother told her she should “pick something” to do when she grew up.
Having a little sister with special needs planted an idea that has blossomed for 43 years.
“My first job as a nurse was working in a hospital pediatric unit. I thought that maybe I could help children like my sister,” she said. “It didn’t take long to fall in love with my patients – and nursing. This start helped guide me to my current position.”
Wetzel, 63, is health services coordinator for Decatur Public Schools. Along the way she worked in hospital settings, primarily in pediatric and surgical recovery, as well as health and medical clinics.
Interaction with the kids and staff is both the best part of the job and its primary challenge.
“My biggest challenge, on a day to day basis, is trying to place staff so the medical needs of all schools and students are met” she said.
Asked about her biggest accomplishment, she said, “I hope that is it helping students see that no matter what road-blocks are in their way, they can be successful.”
To this end, Wetzel shared a story of a patient, a little boy with asthma, that she came into contact with early in her career, who made repeated trips to the hospital in respiratory distress.
“Sometimes it took multiple doses of medication and breathing treatments to get him to the point where he had enough energy to just sit up or eat,” she said. “Many evenings the nurses took turns at his bedside praying that the next treatment would open his lungs so he could breath.”
Wetzel said the resilient boy would get better, only to return several more times.
“Years later, I ran into his auntie and she was able to tell me that he was all grown up and doing well. It was such a relief!”
