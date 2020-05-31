HEART OF NURSING: Angie Wetzel of Decatur Public Schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section.

As a child, Angie Wetzel’s mother told her she should “pick something” to do when she grew up.

Having a little sister with special needs planted an idea that has blossomed for 43 years.

“My first job as a nurse was working in a hospital pediatric unit. I thought that maybe I could help children like my sister,” she said. “It didn’t take long to fall in love with my patients – and nursing. This start helped guide me to my current position.”

Wetzel, 63, is health services coordinator for Decatur Public Schools. Along the way she worked in hospital settings, primarily in pediatric and surgical recovery, as well as health and medical clinics.

Interaction with the kids and staff is both the best part of the job and its primary challenge.

“My biggest challenge, on a day to day basis, is trying to place staff so the medical needs of all schools and students are met” she said.