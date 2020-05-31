HEART OF NURSING: Ann M. Disney of Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.
Ann Disney discovered her calling while in junior high.
“My best friend at the time, Sandy, and I were Red Cross Candy Striper Volunteers at the Americana Nursing Home. It sparked an interest for me,” Disney said. “I believe we are put on this earth to do what we can to make life better for each other and this is the way I can live that belief.”
Disney began her nursing career almost 40 years ago, graduating in September 1980 from the Decatur School of Practical Nursing.
“For me, that was one of the proudest moments of my life,” she said.
But now, in her position as director of nursing services at Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, she finds great satisfaction in watching a new nurse grow into the position.
“I am very proud of the nursing staff at Cancer Care Specialists and the excellent care they give,” she said. “From taking phone calls, assisting patients in the exam rooms, to giving infusions, if I have been a part of leading or guiding the way for them, then that is my biggest accomplishment.”
She also has a lot of respect for the patients they serve.
“I think the patients that come to Cancer Care are some of the bravest people I have ever known and it is an honor to be a part of their journey,” she said.
“When things don’t go as planned or the treatment outcome isn’t a positive one, it can be very hard to find the good in the situation,” she added, commenting on the hardest aspect of the job.
Some patients go on to become good friends she said, making specific mention to on when asked to describe her favorite patient story.
“I introduced myself to the patient and told him my name was Ann, but he could call me princess. And he did for several years.”
It's those types of interactions that make the job so enjoyable.
"Being a nurse isn't for everyone, and neither is being an accountant. But both are important positions," she said. "As a nurse, you need to be prepared to work evenings, weekends and holidays, and you may have your heart broken. But, you will have some of the best experiences of your life."
