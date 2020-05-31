HEART OF NURSING: Ann M. Disney of Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois

She also has a lot of respect for the patients they serve.

“I think the patients that come to Cancer Care are some of the bravest people I have ever known and it is an honor to be a part of their journey,” she said.

“When things don’t go as planned or the treatment outcome isn’t a positive one, it can be very hard to find the good in the situation,” she added, commenting on the hardest aspect of the job.

Some patients go on to become good friends she said, making specific mention to on when asked to describe her favorite patient story.

“I introduced myself to the patient and told him my name was Ann, but he could call me princess. And he did for several years.”

It's those types of interactions that make the job so enjoyable.

"Being a nurse isn't for everyone, and neither is being an accountant. But both are important positions," she said. "As a nurse, you need to be prepared to work evenings, weekends and holidays, and you may have your heart broken. But, you will have some of the best experiences of your life."

