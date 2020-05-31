HEART OF NURSING: Becky Parini of HSHS St. John's Hospital

“I had a hospice patient that was at home and didn’t have any close family. She was angry and grouchy most days. Somehow after a few weeks, I was able to lift her spirits,” Parini said. “I spent several months with her as my patient. Some days I would show up for my visit and she’d had cooked a full meal for me and insisted I eat. She would also send me cards to work for like Valentine’s Day, etc. and I would always bring her special things that she wanted, but couldn’t get out to get. We developed a beautiful relationship over time. I loved that lady so much. I’m grateful to have been able to hold space in her life.”