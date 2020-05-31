HEART OF NURSING: Bridget Harrison of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.

Right place. Right time.

Confronted in the intensive care unit by repeat patient living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ready to make dramatic life changes, Bridget Harrison was ready with the necessary information.

“I talked with her and her family about pulmonary rehab and the benefits,” Harrison said. “The patient ultimately started pulmonary rehab and was so very happy that she was able to return to watch her grandkids’ sports and other activities.”

It’s stories like these that make Harrison, 47, glad she became a nurse.

“I enjoy the art and science of nursing,” said Harrison, director of education and professional practice at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

In this role, Harrison, who has been a nurse for 11 years, mentors nursing students and new graduate nurses as they transition to being a professional nurse.