HEART OF NURSING: Bridget Harrison of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

Right place. Right time.
Confronted in the intensive care unit by repeat patient living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ready to make dramatic life changes, Bridget Harrison was ready with the necessary information.
“I talked with her and her family about pulmonary rehab and the benefits,” Harrison said. “The patient ultimately started pulmonary rehab and was so very happy that she was able to return to watch her grandkids’ sports and other activities.”
It’s stories like these that make Harrison, 47, glad she became a nurse.
“I enjoy the art and science of nursing,” said Harrison, director of education and professional practice at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
In this role, Harrison, who has been a nurse for 11 years, mentors nursing students and new graduate nurses as they transition to being a professional nurse.
She said her work as a new graduate critical care nurse in the ICU, which she deemed her biggest professional accomplishment, provided her with “the critical thinking skills and knowledge to train others to provide a high level of care.”
That includes treating every patient like they are part of your family, she said, offering up the best piece of advice shared with her as a young nurse.
Keeping with the role of her current title, Harrison’s key words of advice focus on the continuing educational aspects of the job.
“Take very opportunity you are given to learn,” she said.
Harrison is taking her own advice to heart, noting that she is currently pursuing her masters in nursing degree.
While that means much of her free time is spent studying, she does carve out some time for her guilty pleasure — binge watching Netflix.
