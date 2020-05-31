You are the owner of this article.
HEART OF NURSING: Carolyn Burbes of Decatur Rehabilitation and Healthcare
This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members

As a nurse, you hope your actions are having an impact on those around you.

Carolyn Burbes had her hopes confirmed in the most unlikely of ways.

As she was preparing to leave her job as floor nurse at skilled facility in Normal, one of the residents learned of her planned departure and started to cry.

“I felt so bad, but it made me realize how important my job is. I’m not just someone that brings medications and treatments,” Burbes said, who has spent 35 years as a nurse.

Burbes, 55, a licensed practical nurse at Decatur Rehabilitation and Healthcare, said the residents she serves continue to be the best part of her job.

She had these words of encouragement for anyone considering the profession. “Go for it. It’s a field you can do so many things and there are always jobs.”

The hardest part of the job is dealing with death and dying, she said, adding that coronavirus pandemic and the way it is changing the world and the nursing profession add to the already challenging profession.

As for the best advice she received: “Always trust your gut instinct.”

When she has free time, Burbes enjoys shopping, riding on the motorcycle with her husband and visiting friends. And, if the situation allows, binge watching Netflix.

