HEART OF NURSING: Carolyn Burbes of Decatur Rehabilitation and Healthcare

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.

As a nurse, you hope your actions are having an impact on those around you.

Carolyn Burbes had her hopes confirmed in the most unlikely of ways.

As she was preparing to leave her job as floor nurse at skilled facility in Normal, one of the residents learned of her planned departure and started to cry.

“I felt so bad, but it made me realize how important my job is. I’m not just someone that brings medications and treatments,” Burbes said, who has spent 35 years as a nurse.

Burbes, 55, a licensed practical nurse at Decatur Rehabilitation and Healthcare, said the residents she serves continue to be the best part of her job.

She had these words of encouragement for anyone considering the profession. “Go for it. It’s a field you can do so many things and there are always jobs.”