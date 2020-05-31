HEART OF NURSING: Christa Metzelaars of SIHF Healthcare

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section.

A career in nursing isn’t for the faint of heart.

“Buckle up! The ride to becoming a nurse is a bumpy one. But once you reach your destination, it will be beyond worth it,” said Christa Metzelaars, a family nurse practitioner at SIHF Healthcare in Mattoon.

Metzelaars has spent 10 years as a registered nurse at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon before making the professional switch after getting her masters degree in nursing in 2015..

Nursing was a job Metzelaars had been preparing for her entire life.