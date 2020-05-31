HEART OF NURSING: Christa Metzelaars of SIHF Healthcare

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.
A career in nursing isn’t for the faint of heart.
“Buckle up! The ride to becoming a nurse is a bumpy one. But once you reach your destination, it will be beyond worth it,” said Christa Metzelaars, a family nurse practitioner at SIHF Healthcare in Mattoon.
Metzelaars has spent 10 years as a registered nurse at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon before making the professional switch after getting her masters degree in nursing in 2015..
Nursing was a job Metzelaars had been preparing for her entire life.
“I cannot imagine being anything else,” said Metzelaars, 32. “I used to cover my baby dolls in Band-Aids. I used our toy kitchen as a doctor’s office and the iron as a defibrillator. My mom used to take me over to my grandparent’s house when my great-grandma was having a rough day. I would tuck her into bed before leaving. I would take her dentures into the bathroom, I would fix her oxygen nasal cannula, I would fix her blankets, turn her light off, and close her door. It all makes sense now!”
When she got into middle school Metzelaars began volunteering at Sarah Bush.
“I knew then that nursing was my passion,” she said.
Metzelaars likes the “family” aspect of the family practice, and getting to know patients as they navigate many different stages of life.
Still, the hardest part is not being able to treat the emotional pain her patients go through.
While there have been some improvements, the lack of resources available to patients in the rural, federally-qualified health center remains a challenge, she said, especially those struggling with mental illness.
Through it all, Metzelaars remains happy in the profession, keeping true to the advice shared repeatedly by her mother that “life is too short not to do something you love.”
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!