HEART OF NURSING: Kylee Foulks of Decatur Memorial Hospital

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.
The nursing field is full of challenges.
“The hardest part of nursing would have to be working under pressure, staying calm in high-pressure situations and learning to cope with death,” Kylee Foulks said.
But Foulks knew that going in.
“Most of my family on my mom’s side are in the nursing field, which is what inspired me to do the same,” said Foulks, 23, a registered nurse of two years at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
“Being a part of a family that is so heavily into nursing, really, the choice was pretty easy,” she said. “All I knew when graduating high school is that I wanted to be able to help people and people in the health care profession were people that I genuinely looked up to.”
She credits her fiancé, Tyler Livingood, who has been a part of her life for the past six years, for helping to make it happen by providing emotional and financial support during nursing school.
While nursing school is in the rear-view mirror, Foulk’s said the learning hasn’t stopped.
“You are constantly learning new things and your day’s work are almost never the same,” she said, counting that as one of the best things about her job. “
She cites learning to care for patients after open heart surgery as one of her greatest professional accomplishments.
“It was one of the scariest, but rewarding things I ever got to experience,” she said.
The advice she would offer people thinking about a job in the nursing field rings true for just about everyone in any profession: Never be afraid to ask questions, don't be so hard on yourself and learn to admit your mistakes and learn from them.
Foulks loves camping and considers herself a foodie.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!