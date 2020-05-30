HEART OF NURSING: Kylee Foulks of Decatur Memorial Hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.

The nursing field is full of challenges.

“The hardest part of nursing would have to be working under pressure, staying calm in high-pressure situations and learning to cope with death,” Kylee Foulks said.

But Foulks knew that going in.

“Most of my family on my mom’s side are in the nursing field, which is what inspired me to do the same,” said Foulks, 23, a registered nurse of two years at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“Being a part of a family that is so heavily into nursing, really, the choice was pretty easy,” she said. “All I knew when graduating high school is that I wanted to be able to help people and people in the health care profession were people that I genuinely looked up to.”