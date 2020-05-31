HEART OF NURSING: Wilma E. Smith of Decatur Memorial Hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is one in a series of profiles published Sunday as part of our "NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE" section. To become a Herald & Review member and see more of our special content, visit herald-review.com/members.

Wilma Smith been retired from nursing for almost as many years as she spent in the profession.

She retired from Decatur Memorial Hospital in 1987 after a 35-year-career to take care of her ailing husband. The first half of her career was spent on a general floor, with the final 20 years spent in pediatrics.

The move to pediatrics came after her children had become teenagers, allowing her to avoid being around babies at work and at home.

“As long as I can remember, I wanted to be a nurse,” Smith said.

“I was raised on a farm south of here” she said. “It was a big thing for me to come up here and go to school, but I loved it.”

She was never out of work, and found the position to be very “gratifying.”