HEART OF NURSING: Wilma E. Smith of Decatur Memorial Hospital

Wilma Smith been retired from nursing for almost as many years as she spent in the profession.
She retired from Decatur Memorial Hospital in 1987 after a 35-year-career to take care of her ailing husband. The first half of her career was spent on a general floor, with the final 20 years spent in pediatrics.
The move to pediatrics came after her children had become teenagers, allowing her to avoid being around babies at work and at home.
“As long as I can remember, I wanted to be a nurse,” Smith said.
“I was raised on a farm south of here” she said. “It was a big thing for me to come up here and go to school, but I loved it.”
She was never out of work, and found the position to be very “gratifying.”
It’s safe to say Smith played a part in the treatment of a lot of people during her long tenure, and still comes across some of her former patients from time to time.
She shared one instance that happened not too long ago, during which she had a conversation at the Decatur Family YMCA with a young man, whom she treated as a infant. She described him as a “miracle” without further explanation.
She made the connection after learning his name and approached him. They talked and he expressed his thanks for her remembering him and having cared for him.
“I loved bedside nursing,” she said, which helped foster these types of relationships. She said it’s no coincidence her retirement also came about the time technology in the hospital was starting to become prevalent.
“I did not like that,” she said of computers and monitors. “I felt like I was taking care of machinery and not patients.”
Smith said she has visited the hospital over the years to check in on friends being treated there and said it is “kind of frustrating.”
She still finds herself wanting to answer the patients’ calls for assistance.
“If I see a light on I want to answer it,” Smith said.
