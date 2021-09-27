 Skip to main content
Herald & Review holding COVID roundtable with health care professionals

DECATUR — The Herald & Review is bringing together Central Illinois health care professionals for a lunchtime roundtable discussion on COVID-19.

The virtual event is planned at noon on Friday at pantagraph.com and will include:

Dr. James Nevin, chief medical officer for Carle Bromenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital

Dr. Ted Clark, medical director of emergency care at Decatur Memorial Hospital

Lisa Pittman, vice president, chief nursing officer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center

A representative from HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur also is scheduled to take part. 

Topics to be discussed during the 45-minute conversation will include Central Illinois vaccination rates, how the region is faring compared to the rest of the state and what to expect in coming months.

Questions will come from Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor, and Lyndsay Jones, health reporter, as well as from readers.

Questions can be submitted to chris.coates@lee.net until Thursday morning.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.

