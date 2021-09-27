Herald & Review holding COVID roundtable with health care professionals

DECATUR — The Herald & Review is bringing together Central Illinois health care professionals for a lunchtime roundtable discussion on COVID-19.
The virtual event is planned at noon on Friday at
pantagraph.com and will include:
Dr. James Nevin, chief medical officer for Carle Bromenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital
Dr. Ted Clark, medical director of emergency care at Decatur Memorial Hospital
Lisa Pittman, vice president, chief nursing officer at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center
A representative from HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur also is scheduled to take part.
Topics to be discussed during the 45-minute conversation will include Central Illinois vaccination rates, how the region is faring compared to the rest of the state and what to expect in coming months.
Questions will come from Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor, and Lyndsay Jones, health reporter, as well as from readers.
Questions can be submitted to
chris.coates@lee.net until Thursday morning.
Get to know Illinois: 15 state symbols
Snack food — Popcorn
Second and third graders from a Joliet elementary school, along with their teacher, completed a class project attempting to make popcorn the official snack food of the State of Illinois. The General Assembly made that designation official in 2003. ( ) Illinois.gov
Amphibian — Eastern tiger salamander
Illinois citizens voted to select the eastern tiger salamander as the state amphibian in 2004. The vote was made official by the General Assembly in 2005. ( ) Illinois.gov
Jim Schulz
Reptile — Painted turtle
Illinois citizens voted to select the painted turtle as the state reptile in 2004. The vote was made official by the General Assembly in 2005. ( ) Illinois.gov
Jim Schulz
Flower — Violet
In 1907, Illinois schoolchildren voted to select the state tree and the state flower. They selected the Native Oak and the Violet. The General Assembly approved a bill to make these selections official in 1908. ( ) Illinois.gov
Carolyn Kaster
Tree — White Oak
In 1907, Illinois schoolchildren voted to select the state tree and the state flower. They selected the Native Oak. In 1973, a special poll of 900,000 schoolchildren changed the State Tree from the Native Oak to the White Oak. ( ) Illinois.gov
Wikipedia
Bird — Cardinal
In 1928, Illinois schoolchildren selected the cardinal as the State Bird of Illinois. The General Assembly made that designation official in 1929. ( ) Illinois.gov
Lois Bernstein
Insect — Monarch butterfly
In 1974, Decatur third-graders suggested that the monarch butterfly become the state insect. Schoolchildren lobbied for the monarch butterfly and the General Assembly passed a bill making it official in 1975.
PHIL COALE, Illinois.gov
Fish — Bluegill
Schoolchildren selected the Bluegill as the state fish in 1986. Although the Bluegill grows to only about 9 inches in length and weighs less than a pound, it has a reputation as one of the best fighting game fish. ( ) Illinois.gov
Phil Grout
Mineral — Fluorite
The General Assembly established Fluorite as the state mineral in 1965. Illinois is the largest producer of Fluorite in the United States. Fluorite is used in making steel, enamels, aluminum, glass, and many chemicals. ( ) Illinois.gov
Wikipedia
Animal — White-tailed deer
Illinois schoolchildren voted to select the white-tailed deer as the state animal in 1980. The vote was made official by the General Assembly in 1982. ( ) Illinois.gov
» Fun fact: Pictured above is Stephanie, a white-tailed deer—an orphaned, formerly injured young fawn, brought back to good health by a kind soul in the Lake Bloomington area. Read Bill Flick's 2013 story about Stephanie here.
For The Pantagraph
Dance — Square dance
The Square Dance was designated as the official state dance in 1990. ( ) Illinois.gov
Danny Goshtigian
Prairie grass — Big Bluestem
In 1989 the Big Bluestem ( Andropogon gerardii) became the state prairie grass. The General Assembly adopted this designation following a poll of students conducted by the Illinois Department of Conservation. ( ) Illinois.gov
Wikipedia
Fruit — Gold Rush Apple
Source:
ilga.gov
Flickr Creative Commons user takomabibelot
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!