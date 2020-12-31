Herald & Review's No.1 story of 2020: Decatur's healthcare industry adjusts to COVID challenges

DECATUR — Although many in the healthcare industry are considered the resource for information and care, they were not immune to the constant changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2020, hospital and medical facility staff members were confronted with layoffs and furloughs along with other workers in the community.
The goal for many businesses was to avoid spreading the virus while still trying to survive financially. Within a few weeks of government-mandated shutdowns that put non-emergency medical procedures on hold, voluntary furloughs were being offered to employees of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. Hospital executives were taking salary reductions of up to 30%.
"We have seen an overall decline in the use of our health care services due to the suspension of elective procedures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," St. Mary's spokesman Andrew Dilbeck said in an April interview.
According to Michael Leathers, media relations consultant for Memorial Health System which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, the health system was among many organizations experiencing financial pressures.
"As the response to COVID-19 is unfolding, our inpatient volumes and ambulatory visits have decreased significantly, leading to substantial loss of revenue," he said. "As we further understand the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership compensation will be reduced in alignment with the organization's financial performance."
Since coronavirus patients were a top priority, hospitals saw changes in their workload as diagnostics and appointments were canceled or postponed.
By May, patients needing non-urgent but often medically necessary surgeries and procedures were able to meet with their doctors. Procedures that had been postponed included non-urgent joint replacement, gallbladder and prostate surgery; gynecological procedures; biopsies; endoscopies and colonoscopies; and pain management.
Throughout the year, the community stepped up to help those working in the hospitals and first responders.
In June, Crossing Healthcare received 400 face shields through a donation distributed by Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill.
Manar partnered with John Deere and United Auto Workers to provide face shields. “I wanted to make sure the good work that Crossing (does) gets recognized,” Manar said.
Other businesses utilized their business partnerships to supply healthcare facilities with needed protection. Archer Daniels Midland Co. donated nearly 10,000 1.75 liter bottles of Sazerac’s hand sanitizer to health care and long-term care facilities in Decatur, through ADM’s social investment program ADM Cares.
Shortly after Central Illinois began to see its first cases of the virus, volunteers stepped up to help those who would be in the face of danger. Crafty people began creating masks for the public as well as those in the health field. Making masks was one way they felt they could contribute to keeping health care workers safe.
“This is about doing what we can and lending a helping hand,” said Jana Wrigley, owner of Stewart’s Sewing Machine Inc. in Mount Zion, after a mask donation early in the pandemic. “I just thought to myself, ‘I can do this, so I should’ and we got started right away.”
A special donation event was held in March allowing the public the opportunity to leave handmade masks along with unused, wrapped or boxed gowns and exam gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes and alcohol wipes.
"We're trying to organize how we get them because we don't want people showing up at the hospitals with them as they make them," said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe after the donation event. "Because we're trying to keep people away from the (emergency rooms) and we're trying to keep everybody safe.”
