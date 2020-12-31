Herald & Review's No.1 story of 2020: Decatur's healthcare industry adjusts to COVID challenges

DECATUR — Although many in the healthcare industry are considered the resource for information and care, they were not immune to the constant changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, hospital and medical facility staff members were confronted with layoffs and furloughs along with other workers in the community.

The goal for many businesses was to avoid spreading the virus while still trying to survive financially. Within a few weeks of government-mandated shutdowns that put non-emergency medical procedures on hold, voluntary furloughs were being offered to employees of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. Hospital executives were taking salary reductions of up to 30%.

"We have seen an overall decline in the use of our health care services due to the suspension of elective procedures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," St. Mary's spokesman Andrew Dilbeck said in an April interview.

According to Michael Leathers, media relations consultant for Memorial Health System which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, the health system was among many organizations experiencing financial pressures.