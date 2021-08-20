Here's how many COVID variants are in Macon County, according to new data

DECATUR — A total of 263 variant COVID-19 cases have been found in Macon County, officials said Friday.

Data released by the Macon County Health Department eight variants:

143 cases of B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant)

84 cases of P.1 (Gamma variant)

22 cases of B.1.617.2/B.1.617.2.3 (Delta variant)

6 cases of B.1.429 (California variant)

4 cases of B.1.351 (South Africa variant)

3 cases of P.1.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant)

1 case of B.1.427 (California variant)

Macon County also has reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases up to 12,164 since the start of the pandemic.

County officials are continuing to encourage residents to take precautions — which include the wearing of masks — and to get vaccinated as the majority of the state is classified as being in a stage of high transmission.

