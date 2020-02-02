Heteroflexible orientation brings health issues that need to be addressed

“When you go to the doctor’s office, they don’t ask you for your sexual orientation,” Legate said. “I think educating providers about the fact that it’s OK to ask and that it is relevant in many cases just like knowing race and age — these are standard demographic questions that can give us a little extra health information or help us understand what groups may be at elevated risks for different things.”

Getting on the same page with a wider, yet standardized unified range of sexual orientations would be a tremendous advance in the sexual orientation literature, Legate added.

The more recognition of sexual diversity, the less stigmatization there will be, Legate said. Local podcasters/marketing managers and sisters Dionna Gray and Danyelle Gray agree on that front — the more options in the sexual orientation spectrum, the better. The duo, with creative director Emily Dahlquist, are behind the upcoming monthlong “womxn-centered” gallery exhibition “Womanish” that explores nonbinary experiences by women-identified artists. Danyelle Gray said another sexual orientation category does not seem out of place in 2020.

“I feel like anything is possible, everything is so fluid, and I feel like they say sexuality is such a spectrum, so there can really be so many stops on the spectrum,” she said.

“Since people are finally feeling a little bit more comfortable in having a voice, they can also kind of define their own stereotypes a little bit more,” Dahlquist added. “We all have a lot of different perspectives that we live with. And I think even in our lifetime/generation, we’ve seen LGBT go to LGBT to QI to A to + and keep on going. I feel like the spectrum is just going to keep getting larger and larger and celebrated.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0