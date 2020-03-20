Hospital officials: Illinois should consider reopening shuttered facilities to help care for COVID-19 patients

Hospital officials are discharging as many patients "as practical” and canceling elective surgeries and procedures. And they are working to handle as many patients as possible on the telephone, said Caryn Stancik, spokeswoman for the Cook County Health and Hospitals System.

“This protects both our patients and staff from unintentional exposure and hopefully preserves staff health, which is important as we do not know how long this will last,” she said.

Part of the caution in focusing too much public attention on building out new space, public health experts have said, is that the most crucial task remains slowing the spread of the disease through social distancing. To that end, medical facilities are also trying to enhance their ability to treat people without seeing them face to face. Numerous health care providers are pushing regular patients toward “telehealth” consultations for the time being.

Telehealth is being used for some intake assessments for possible COVID-19 cases as well, Ezike said.