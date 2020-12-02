Hospitals will distribute the first COVID-19 vaccines to their frontline workers, although the shots probably won’t be mandatory

Citronberg said the system is putting nurses at the front of the line because they spend so much time with patients, and Advocate’s biggest staffing challenge during the pandemic has been with nurses.

He said, however, he anticipates that it won’t be long before many more health workers can get the vaccines.

“We’re triaging,” Citronberg said of the current plan. “Probably within three months or so, every team member who wants a vaccine will get one.”

NorthShore University HealthSystem plans to prioritize ICU and emergency department workers who participate in aerosolizing procedures, said Dr. Kamaljit Singh, NorthShore director of infectious disease and microbiology research. Next on the list will be people who work at the system’s Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, which the system has converted into a COVID-19-only hospital, and those who work in emergency departments across NorthShore’s other four hospitals, he said.

Sinai Chicago, which runs Mt. Sinai and Holy Cross hospitals, will focus first on employees who are at high risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 based on their own health histories, exposure and jobs, spokesman Dan Regan said in an email.