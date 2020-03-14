How long does it typically take to recover from coronavirus? How many in Illinois have been tested?

SPRINGFIELD — The head of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the number of coronavirus cases is expected to increase by a large margin as results begin to arrive from commercial labs.
More than 800 people have been tested so far for COVID-19.
“With these additional results, we expect the number of identified cases to increase dramatically all across the state,” Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois is up by 18 and now stands at 64, with the first cases announced in areas outside Chicago.
"Possible exposures and travel histories for the two individuals are still being investigated and public health officials are working to identify and contact all individuals who are close contacts for these two cases," the department said in a news release.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The downstate cases include one in Cumberland County and another in Woodford County, both people in their 70s. Two St. Clair County residents have also tested positive, one a woman in her 60s the other a woman in her 70s.
Another new case is a woman in her 60s living in a DuPage County long-term care facility. The facility has been locked down.
At his daily press briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed annoyance at crowds seen gathering today for St. Patrick’s weekend celebrations.“If you are young and healthy, listen up: We need you to follow social distancing, too.”
In addition to the DuPage County woman and the downstate cases, there were seven new cases in Chicago, four in suburban Cook County, and one each in Lake and Kane counties.
"As we expected, we are beginning to identify cases of COVID-19 outside of the Chicago area," said Pritzker in a statement. "Over the past several days, we have announced aggressive measures to reduce and slow the spread of the virus in Illinois. These are not easy decisions to make and we are not taking them lightly, but we believe these actions will help limit the spread of the virus in our communities and keep our residents safe."
On Thursday, Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.
The Chicago Tribune, Belleville News-Democrat and Associated Press contributed to this report.