How to care for yourself if you get COVID-19

* The over-the-counter medications must be chosen according to your medical history and what prescription medications you take. Always consult with your doctor first to ensure OTC medications don't interact negatively with your prescription medications or worsen any health conditions you might have.

* Acetaminophen is what's usually recommended for fever and body aches. There have been reports from overseas about negative effects from using ibuprofen in the treatment of mild COVID-19 symptoms, so consult with your doctor before taking it. If he or she recommends alternating ibuprofen and acetaminophen, be sure to write down the timing of each dose of each medication to avoid overdosing. You could also try logging this in a note on your smartphone. You can take one dose of the different medications every 3 hours. So if you take acetaminophen at 8 a.m., take ibuprofen at 11 a.m., then acetaminophen again at 2 p.m., and so on. Do not exceed the recommended dosing in a 24-hour period listed on the medication label.