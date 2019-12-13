How would millions of dollars in fees on e-cigarettes be spent? Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi have a plan for that.

Students are also pushing vaping among their own social groups, Krishnamoorthi said.

“This peer-to-peer type of campaign is absolutely essential if we’re going to change the culture,” he said.

The legislation has bipartisan support and also is sponsored by Rep. Peter King, a New York Republican. But Durbin said he expects a fight.

“It’s going to be a battle,” he said. When “fighting Big Tobacco, they never give in early or easy.”

Yet the public backlash against Juul -- and top investor Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris USA -- has prompted recent concessions by the company, such as halting sales of flavored e-cigarettes that are appealing to teens, including, most recently, top-selling mint. Tobacco and menthol flavors will now be the only available options.

The company, which has stated repeatedly that its products are aimed at adult smokers looking for alternatives, also has pulled its U.S. advertising and has developed programs to curb teen use of its products. Users across the country have sued the company, saying they’re addicted to nicotine and have experienced health problems.