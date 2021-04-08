HSHS announces Saturday COVID-19 vaccine appointments

More COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including some on Saturday, are now available in Macon County.
HSHS Medical Group announced Thursday that a limited amount of two-dose Moderna vaccine appointments are available this Saturday at the group's drive-thru clinic, 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A.
Those interested can sign up online at hshsmyhealthrecord.com.
The group also offers vaccine appointments Monday through Friday. HSHS vaccine clinics can be found at https://www.hshs.org/vaccine. Weekday appointments can also be made by phone at 217-464-2966.