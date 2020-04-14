HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital offering furloughs, citing 'suspension of elective procedures' and COVID-19 impact

DECATUR — Voluntary furloughs are being offered to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital employees and executives are taking salary reductions of up to 30%, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday.
The move is because "we have seen an overall decline in the use of our health care services due to the suspension of elective procedures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the spokesman, Andrew Dilbeck.
Hospitals across the country has experienced similar changes as diagnostics and appointments are canceled or postponed and care for coronavirus patients is prioritized.
In Michigan, Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, which runs eight hospitals in the state, said it will furlough 2,500 workers, including an undisclosed number of clinical staffers, and shift others to jobs “needed to respond to the crisis.”
Some hospitals — such as rural hospitals or urban ones with a heavy Medicaid caseload — were on precarious financial footing when the crisis struck, sending some states scrambling to keep them open, including in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
In North Carolina, Cape Fear Valley Health system is furloughing about 300 employees but offering idled specialty nurses the opportunity to fill open positions as floor nurses.
OSF HealthCare, which has operations in Bloomington and Pontiac, announced similar moves this week.
The Herald & Review has contacted Decatur Memorial Hospital to ask what steps were being taken there.
St. Mary's, part of Springfield-based Hospital Sisters Health System, has 244 beds.
"We know these decisions come at an extremely difficult time for our colleagues and the communities we serve. We remain fully committed to taking the necessary steps that are essential to protect your safety and the safety and quality of care for our patients," Dilbeck said.
Since March 1, first-time unemployment claims have topped 515,000 in Illinois, more than in all of 2019.
Illinois has reported 794 coronavirus-related deaths.
Two deaths in Macon County were reported Monday as well, bringing to three the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the county. All were residents of Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
