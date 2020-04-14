HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital offering furloughs, citing 'suspension of elective procedures' and COVID-19 impact

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Voluntary furloughs are being offered to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital employees and executives are taking salary reductions of up to 30%, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday.

The move is because "we have seen an overall decline in the use of our health care services due to the suspension of elective procedures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the spokesman, Andrew Dilbeck.

Hospitals across the country has experienced similar changes as diagnostics and appointments are canceled or postponed and care for coronavirus patients is prioritized.

In Michigan, Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, which runs eight hospitals in the state, said it will furlough 2,500 workers, including an undisclosed number of clinical staffers, and shift others to jobs “needed to respond to the crisis.”

Some hospitals — such as rural hospitals or urban ones with a heavy Medicaid caseload — were on precarious financial footing when the crisis struck, sending some states scrambling to keep them open, including in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

In North Carolina, Cape Fear Valley Health system is furloughing about 300 employees but offering idled specialty nurses the opportunity to fill open positions as floor nurses.