Illinois dental group recommends dentists stop seeing most patients as coronavirus spreads

Many dental offices across the state may stop seeing patients this week except for emergency cases , following a recommendation from the Illinois State Dental Society.

The society issued a recommendation Sunday night urging Illinois dentists to treat only patients who need emergency procedures between Tuesday and March 31 to help limit the spread COVID-19.

The state has not issued a mandate, but a number of dental offices throughout Illinois seem to be following the society’s recommendations, said Dr. Alice Boghosian, president-elect of the society.

Illinois has about 10,000 licensed dentists, said society executive director Eric Larson.

“It’s not something that anyone wants to hear about their business, but … it is our moral obligation and duty to try everything in our power not to spread this disease,” Boghosian said.

The society is recommending dentists still see emergency cases, partly to help alleviate overcrowding at hospital emergency departments, Larson said. Examples of dental emergencies might include people experiencing infections or traumas, such as someone who knocks out a tooth.