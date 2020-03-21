Illinois nursing homes have been among worst for following infection-control rules. That leaves longtime critics worried how homes will stop COVID-19.

“She (the patient) has been to the ICU (intensive care unit) twice already for infection,” the relative told the inspector, according to the inspection report. “I don’t see things sanitized, considering it is an infection control room. The beds are not made, and there is dust all over the side tables.”

The home -- rated “below average”’ for overall care by federal regulators -- is one of at least 18 in Illinois and Indiana managed by Extended Care Consulting, according to state records.

Extended Care issued a statement that did not directly address the citations but said it continues to work with government health officials and remains diligent about infection control.

“Our staff continue to work diligently to ensure the health and welfare needs of our residents are being met,” the statement said.

Longtime problem

Even before the pandemic, infection control had long been a hot topic in the health care industry amid a series of investigations and studies linking widespread failures to more illness or death. Among them was a 2002 Tribune report on the deadly spread of infections in hospitals, and a 2017 report by Kaiser Health News on how nursing homes repeatedly violated infection control rules with little punishment.