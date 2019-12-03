Illinois researcher develops new weapon in war against overdoses: An implanted device that automatically releases lifesaving naloxone

Attacking opioid overdoses was a natural extension of that work, Gereau said. Though numerous outreach efforts have put naloxone into the hands of drug users and their loved ones, Gereau said that approach has an obvious limitation.

“If someone’s alone and has an overdose, even if they have (naloxone) in their house, it's not going to help them if there's no one there to administer it,” he said.

Opioid overdoses depress breathing and cause unconsciousness, so the device Rogers and Gereau developed works automatically. Implanted beneath the skin, possibly in the small of the back, it will use sensors to monitor blood oxygen level.

If three straight readings come in below a preset threshold, an electrically triggered chemical reaction releases a dose of naloxone (each device will contain four). The device will also be tethered to a patient’s cellphone; a signal transmitted via Bluetooth will have the phone notify 911 that help is needed.

Rogers said the main clientele he envisions using the device are those leaving incarceration or drug treatment.