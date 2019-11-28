Illness, injury and aging mean homes with accessibility are in great demand. But that doesn’t mean they’re easy to find.

Jon, 77, was diagnosed in 2010 and is completely immobile now. Susan said that although they had some idea of what adaptations the house would need, architects were helpful in the research that they provided. Communication is key too.

“It’s important that they find out what that person is going to need based upon their lifestyle and what they want to do,” she said.

Ernst said the Newsomes brought the idea of the lift system to Morgante when designing. He also said Morgante is currently working on homes for 30-somethings that will leave room for accessibility features to be added when the time comes.

Matthew is now working toward becoming a full-time financial adviser; and “getting ever so slightly tolerant of his situation,” per his dad. Matthew said he and his brother are talking about eventually moving into a Chicago apartment together. One possibility for an accessible space is on North Wells Street, which has 30 ADA-compliant units with roll-in showers, kitchen countertops and cabinetry that can be lowered to fit the needs of the resident and electrical wiring to allow for notification systems for those who are deaf, according to Ericka Rios, leasing director and co-founder of Downtown Apartment Co., a matchmaker for buildings and renters.