Jobs, revenue and saving money big themes of Decatur City Council meeting

DECATUR — Jobs and revenue — both spending cash and saving it — were among the big themes at Monday evening’s Decatur City Council meeting.
The jobs are on the way with the city council’s approval of an agreement with a company breeding bugs for farm animal chow, InnovaFeed, which will begin work on a new plant in Decatur next year.
That deal brings with it a minimum of 140 new jobs although a memo to council members from City Manager Scot Wrighton talks of 280 full time jobs being created in Decatur eventually. He also said the project will “stimulate” the creation of another 400 indirect jobs.
Speaking before Monday’s meeting, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth described the 140 number as a guaranteed minimum in the agreement and the 280 tally as more “aspirational.” In return, city taxpayers will reimburse the French-based company’s utility taxes on electricity and natural gas for up to five years. The city also stands ready to pony up an estimated $1.25 million to provide sewer infrastructure for the plant if needed, with the company agreeing to refund $200,000 of that cost.
Kindseth said it's a big commitment but the city’s willingness to do it helped swing the deal and land the bug plant.
“We ultimately feel this public investment is the minimum that was necessary to get them to locate to Decatur versus another site they were looking at in North America,” Kindseth added.
Council members at Monday’s meeting were happy to see something new, innovative, and buzzing with new jobs, choosing to land in Decatur.
“I want to thank the leadership team of InnovaFeed for choosing what I think is the best city in the world, and that is Decatur, Illinois, for this project," said Councilman David Horn. He also liked the idea of all the construction jobs that will go into creating the new plant.
"And I am very confident our local highly-skilled labor will be building a world-class facility that will stand the test of time," Horn added.
Another big agenda item Monday dealt with money, its accumulation and spending, in the shape of the city’s 2021 projected budget. It was approved at a grand total of some $187 million, supported with $168 million in revenue along with $19 million pulled from reserves and carried-over balances.
Councilman Bill Faber voted for the budget but said future budgets are going to need new sources of revenue or major cuts. "This town was built for 100,000 people and we have about 72,000 people who have to pay for it today," Faber said. "That is a formula that cannot succeed much longer."
Council members decided to temporarily table an agenda item Monday that would provide cash help for businesses left struggling in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns and cutbacks. The city has received more than $834,000 in federal CARES Act funding for pandemic relief and, having already allocated two-thirds of it to help families, Monday’s meeting looked at authorizing the remaining third for business relief.
It will be administered under an agreement with the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur which has substantial ties and knowledge of the small business community, according to a council briefing document.
Money will be available to help small businesses pay everything from rent and mortgages to utilities. And there is likely to be more where that came from, as the city expects to receive another $500,000 in federal CARES Act funds.
But the item was sent back to city staff for more consideration because several council members didn't like a rule that cut off such aid from businesses which have broken state-imposed COVID-19 rules. They want to take another look at that and will consider the issue again at a study session Dec. 14.
The majority appeared to fall in line with Councilman Chuck Kuhle, who said: "They (businesses) are just trying to stay open... they are fighting tooth and nail to do it and I don't feel like we should punish them if we have money that might be able to help them."
Kindseth, speaking ahead of Monday’s meeting, noted there has been widespread publicity over the city taking action against restaurants and bars caught flouting state COVID-19 restrictions such as indoor dining bans. He said the city remained committed to “doing what is necessary” to control the spread of the virus, but also said the distributions of the CARES act money showed it wanted to help as well as enforce.
“So it’s not just about punishing or penalizing, but here are some resources to hopefully offset some of the negative impacts the restrictions are having on your business,” he added.
And furthering the business relief theme, council members agreed to sanction a two month grace period for businesses to pay their video gambling license fees. Priced at $500 per machine, the fees will now fall due March 1 instead of Jan. 1; video gambling is currently banned under state-mandated rules aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.
Monday’s council meeting also agreed to push ahead with a bold new plan aimed at cutting down on future healthcare expenses: the council agreed to sanction the creation of an “Employee Health Clinic” for the 450 employees of the city of Decatur, due to be up and running early next year.
A briefing memo from Wrighton told council member it will offer employees primary health care services largely free at the point of delivery without deductibles and copays. The staff will be headed by a doctor and the facility will be run and administered by a company called “Activate Healthcare” which specializes in providing such clinics across the country.
Wrighton said it will offer the chance to save on large medical fees paid to outside providers while encouraging employees to seek easily-accessible preventative health care. He said employees won’t have to change their “long-held and historic loyalties” to either Decatur Memorial Hospital or HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, which will still provide specialist care, treatments and examinations and tests. Savings for employees on out of pocket deductibles and copays are estimated to eventually hit $250,000 a year.
Speaking before Monday’s meeting, Deputy City Manager Kindseth noted that nearly a third of city employees don’t have a primary care physician and yet preventative care from such physicians can save big on future medical bills.
“I put myself in that category,” said Kindseth, who said he did not have a primary care physician himself. “I’m a younger, healthier person and I really don’t go to the doctor unless there is a problem. But it certainly makes sense, if we care about our overall health and wellness, to get things done like annual checkups.”
Projected healthcare savings with the new Activate clinic are predicted at $202,000 in year one and some $3.2 million five years out.
Wrighton’s briefing memo said other groups outside the city, like the East Central Illinois Pipe Trades organization with 500 Decatur members, also want to join the clinic and get access to the same savings. More participants would also serve to lower the overall costs to the city, Wrighton added.
In other business, the city council meeting approved the purchase of a new ladder truck for the Decatur Fire Department which will cost just over $1 million.
