Jobs, revenue and saving money big themes of Decatur City Council meeting

Council members decided to temporarily table an agenda item Monday that would provide cash help for businesses left struggling in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns and cutbacks. The city has received more than $834,000 in federal CARES Act funding for pandemic relief and, having already allocated two-thirds of it to help families, Monday’s meeting looked at authorizing the remaining third for business relief.

It will be administered under an agreement with the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur which has substantial ties and knowledge of the small business community, according to a council briefing document.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Money will be available to help small businesses pay everything from rent and mortgages to utilities. And there is likely to be more where that came from, as the city expects to receive another $500,000 in federal CARES Act funds.

But the item was sent back to city staff for more consideration because several council members didn't like a rule that cut off such aid from businesses which have broken state-imposed COVID-19 rules. They want to take another look at that and will consider the issue again at a study session Dec. 14.