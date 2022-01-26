Local pharmacies to provide free N95 masks

DECATUR — Free non-surgical N95 masks will be arriving in Decatur stores soon, some as early as Thursday.

Local Kroger stores are expected to receive deliveries starting Thursday, the Ohio company said. Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks will be available to every customer.

Other local stores, including Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Walmart, also have plans to offer the masks.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced plans to provide 400 million masks to U.S. residents through pharmacies and community health centers. The government’s Strategic National Stockpile has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks to distribute.

The pharmacies have partnered with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to provide masks and vaccinations against COVID-19.

