 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County adds 18 COVID-19 cases this week

COVID-19 Graphs
Valerie Wells
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases this week.

That brings the total reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,038. One case reported last week was found to be from outside the county and has been transferred to that county.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, there are 356 new cases as of Friday and 10 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control is deploying a team to study outbreaks due to concerns over the Delta variant, and the Illinois Department of Public Health said the team will assist with vaccinations and investigate outbreaks downstate.

There have been 1,392,552 total COVID cases, including 23,247 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your dogs safe at summer barbecues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News