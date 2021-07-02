Macon County adds 18 COVID-19 cases this week

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases this week.
That brings the total reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,038. One case reported last week was found to be from outside the county and has been transferred to that county.
Statewide, there are 356 new cases as of Friday and 10 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control is deploying a team to study outbreaks due to concerns over the Delta variant, and the Illinois Department of Public Health said the team will assist with vaccinations and investigate outbreaks downstate.
There have been 1,392,552 total COVID cases, including 23,247 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Historic U.S. flag photos
Historic U.S. flag photos
Historic US Flags
Giant American flag
Star Spangled Banner
World War II
Flag Day 1952
Stars and Stripes
Four early American flags
Oldest U.S. flag in existence; Old Glory
First American flag sewing
Grand Union flag
Battle-torn American flag; Pearl Harbor
Home-made copies of early American flags
48 Stars flag
Lincoln flag
Lincoln flag
Field of stars
Civil War flag
Oregon Flag
Oregon Flag
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter