Macon County adds 2 new COVID deaths

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced on Friday the deaths of two residents, a man in his 50s and another in his 80s, from COVID-19.

The health department also announced 11 newly confirmed positive cases.

To date, 10,946 Macon County residents have tested positive and 203 have died since the pandemic began. The department’s news release said 443 people are in isolation and 11 are hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 982 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 21 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pfizer vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur. Enter in the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the cafe area.

Walk in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3yI20T0.

A Pfizer walk-in vaccination clinic also will be available from 1 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

A walk-in clinic for the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be from 1 to 3:15 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Richland Community College. Enter through the main doors.

Walk in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3fsHGxG.

Individuals must be 18 years or older.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

