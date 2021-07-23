 Skip to main content
COVID | LOCAL

Macon County adds 52 COVID cases, 1 death this week

DECATUR — A woman in her 70s has died as a result of COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department on Friday reported 52 new COVID-19 cases this week, with two cases from the previous report transferred to other counties when it was discovered that those people were from other counties. This brings the total to 11,141 cases in Macon County since the pandemic began.

Vaccination appointments and walk-ins are available from the health department, with openings available July 26 and July 30. Call (217) 423-6988, ext. 1100. The walk-in clinic is 1 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St.

Vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and older; bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible. Those younger than 18 will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, or the parent or guardian must complete a permission/proxy form and send it with the child and the adult who is accompanying the child. The form is available online at www.maconcountyhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Immunization-Permission-Proxy-2020.pdf.

COVID-19 Graphs

Those who attend the walk-in clinic must return Aug. 18 for a second dose.

People who are pregnant or nursing, or who have received a previous COVID vaccine of any brand, should not attend the clinic. Pregnant and nursing mothers may only receive a vaccine with a doctor's note.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Tags

