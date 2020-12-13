Macon County COVID cases up by 49

DECATUR — The latest figures for COVID-19 cases in Macon County report a total of 49 newly-confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.
A statement from the Joint Crisis Communication Team on Sunday said one of those cases involved a resident from another county, and so only 48 cases were being added to Macon County’s running total.
That now stands at 7,381 confirmed cases and 149 deaths. A total of 36 people are hospitalized with the virus while 3,226 are isolated at home and another 3,970 have been released from isolation.
Earlier Sunday, the
state public health department reported 7,216 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 115 additional deaths.
Currently, the state is reporting a total of 848,904 cases, including 14,291 deaths. As of Saturday night, 5,073 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,080 patients were in the intensive care unit and 612 were on ventilators.
barrett_desiree-040120-1.jpg
Desiree Barrett packs food boxes on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Northeast Community Fund in Decatur.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
Beckett_Donnette 03.23.20.JPG
Herald & Review's Donnette Beckett volunteers by unloading food items and filling selves early Monday, March 23, 2020, at Moweaqua Foods.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Binkley_Jenny 1 03.24.20.JPG
Jenny Binkley, left, and her ten-year-old daughter Emma Binkley work on face masks on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brown_Laura 03.26.20.JPG
Laura Brown, outreach representative at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, collects items that were dropped off on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Bundy_Macy-032620.jpg
Macy Bundy and Meredith Bundy pack boxes of food, cleaning supplies and hygiene items on Wednesday, March 26, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Davis_carson-032620.jpg
Carson Davis, left, places a can of soup into a bag held by Christian Sheppard on Wednesday, March 26, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
drop_off 03.26.20.JPG
Items were collected on Thursday, March 26, 2020, during donations drop off at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Fletcher_Joel 1 03.26.20.JPG
Joel Fletcher, philanthropy specialist at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, collects donated items on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
foster_lauren-041220-1.jpg
Joyce Keller, right, "elbows" Lauren Foster, left, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, as part of her alternative neighborhood Easter celebration. Keller typically organizes an Easter egg hunt for the children, but this year's celebration is a little bit different.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
foster_lauren-041220-2.jpg
Joyce Keller, right, brings Easter gifts to Lauren Foster, left, and her family on Thursday, April 9, 2020, as part of her alternative neighborhood Easter celebration. Keller typically organizes an Easter egg hunt for the children, but this year's celebration is a little bit different.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
Fox_Madison-041120-2.jpg
Madison Fox, left, Amy Jump, center left, and Leslie Reagan, center right, receive food from Naci Akyildiz, right, the owner of Port Royal, on Friday, April 10,2020, at DMH. The food is donated by FLAG2020, a charity group focusing on supporting essential workers on the "front lines" of COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
gaither_margi-mask-box-042420.jpg
A box containing masks for community members sits outsid eof Margi Gaither's home in Sullivan on April 23, 2020. Gaither has seen a rise in demand for masks in the community, and has been keeping busy with deliveries and donations.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
gaither_margi-masks-042420.jpg
Margi Gaither is a volunteer for delivering hand-made masks to Decatur Memorial Hospital and to the community around Sullivan on April 23, 2020. Gaither has seen a rise in demand for masks in the community, and has been keeping busy with deliveries and donations.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
gaither_margi-masks-042420-2.jpg
Margi Gaither is a volunteer for delivering hand-made masks to Decatur Memorial Hospital and to the community around Sullivan on April 23, 2020. Gaither has seen a rise in demand for masks in the community, and has been keeping busy with deliveries and donations.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
gaither_margi-masks-042420-3.jpg
Margi Gaither is a volunteer for delivering hand-made masks to Decatur Memorial Hospital and to the community around Sullivan on April 23, 2020. Gaither has seen a rise in demand for masks in the community, and has been keeping busy with deliveries and donations.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
gaither_margi-masks-042420-4.jpg
Margi Gaither is a volunteer for delivering hand-made masks to Decatur Memorial Hospital and to the community around Sullivan. Gaither has seen a rise in demand for masks in the community, and has been keeping busy with deliveries and donations on April 23, 2020.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
gaither_margi-masks-042420-5.jpg
Margi Gaither is a volunteer for delivering hand-made masks to Decatur Memorial Hospital and to the community around Sullivan. Gaither has seen a rise in demand for masks in the community, and has been keeping busy with deliveries and donations on April 23, 2020.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
gaither_margi-nurse-masks-042420.jpg
Margi Gaither shows a mask made specifically for medical professionals that features a pocket to insert a new filter into. Giather is a volunteer for delivering hand-made masks to Decatur Memorial Hospital and to the community around Sullivan. Gaither has seen a rise in demand for masks in the community, and has been keeping busy with deliveries and donations on April 23, 2020.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
gaither_margi-nurse-masks-042420-2.jpg
Margi Gaither shows a mask made specifically for medical professionals that features a pocket to insert a new filter into. Giather is a volunteer for delivering hand-made masks to Decatur Memorial Hospital and to the community around Sullivan. Gaither has seen a rise in demand for masks in the community, and has been keeping busy with deliveries and donations on April 23, 2020.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Hanley_Dave 03.26.20.JPG
Decatur's Dave Hanley, right, drops off gloves to Decatur Memorial Hospital's Kathy Bailey on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
hockman_paige-041020.jpg
Paige Hockman, left, and Shelby Garber, right, collect donated items from a vehicle on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Decatur Airport parking lot. The donation drive is put on by friends and family of Hope Nichols to collect items for car care kits.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
hubbard_lydia-040120-1.jpg
Lydia Hubbard, left, asks for clients names as Anthony Dickey, right, prepares to grab food boxes on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Northeast Community Fund in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
jackson_quincenia-041220-1.jpg
Quincenia Jackson, above, a junior at MacArthur high school, was a member of her neighborhood's children's club, Little Red Wagon Club, and her niece Lauren Foster, below, is a current member of the club. Joyce Keller typically organizes an Easter egg hunt for the children, but this year's celebration is a little bit different on April 9, 2020.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Jump_Amy-041120-2.jpg
Amy Jump, left, a nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital, receives food from Naci Akyildiz, right, the owner of Port Royal, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at DMH. The food is donated by FLAG2020, a charity group focusing on supporting essential workers on the "front lines" of COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
keller_joyce-041220-1.jpg
Joyce Keller places juices on the steps of a neighbor's home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, as part of her alternative neighborhood Easter celebration. Keller typically organizes an Easter egg hunt for the children, but this year's celebration is a little bit different.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
keller_joyce-041220-2.jpg
Joyce Keller hands an Easter basket to Kymerion Bragg on Thursday, April 9, 2020, as part of her alternative neighborhood Easter celebration. Keller typically organizes an Easter egg hunt for the children, but this year's celebration is a little bit different.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
luter_Don-040120-1.jpg
Food pantry supervisor Don Luter moves boxes forward to drop off for clients coming through the drive-though service on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Northeast Community Fund in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
martin_abby-040120-1.jpg
Volunteers Abby Martin, left and Brenda Howser, right, pack boxes of food on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Northeast Community Fund in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
masks 1 03.24.20.JPG
Volunteers work on face masks on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
masks 2 03.24.20.JPG
Locals work on face masks on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
masks 3 03.24.20.JPG
Locals work on face masks on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
masks 5 03.24.20.JPG
Childrens Minister Megan Polley works on cutting a pattern on face masks on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. The masks will go to various locations around central Illinois
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Merritt_chris-032620.jpg
The reverend Chris Merritt directs the volunteers for filling boxes of food, cleaning supplies and hygiene items on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Mooth_Rochelle 1 04.20.20.JPG
Rochelle Mooth works on making masks on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Decatur. Mooth has made over 300 masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mooth_Rochelle 2 04.20.20.JPG
Rochelle Mooth works on making masks on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Decatur. Mooth has made over 300 masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mooth_Rochelle 3 04.20.20.JPG
Rochelle Mooth works on making masks on Monday, April 20,2020, at her home in Decatur. Mooth has made over 300 masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mooth_Rochelle 4 04.20.20.JPG
Rochelle Mooth works on making masks on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Decatur. Mooth has made over 300 masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mooth_Rochelle 5 04.20.20.JPG
Rochelle Mooth works on making masks on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Decatur. Mooth has made over 300 masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
northeast_comm-fund040120-1.jpg
Volunteers and staff pack and drop off food for clients on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Northeast Community Fund in Decatur. A new drive-through service is being offered to limit interaction with clients while still providing the needed service.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
PPE-donations-041020.jpg
Friends and family of Hope Nichols collect personal protection equipment and hygiene items on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Decatur Airport parking lot. The donation drive is put on by friends and family of Hope Nichols to collect items for car care kits.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
robinson_tiffany-041020.jpg
Tiffany Robinson, left, and Brande Plank, center, place packed sheets into a designated box as Renee Menegay holds a sign thanking people who donate as they leave on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Decatur Airport parking lot. The donation drive is put on by friends and family of Hope Nichols to collect items for car care kits.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
sassano_seven-041120-2.jpg
Seven Sassano, right, and her sister, Lula Bella Sassano, left, organized the donation of food for essential workers on the "front lines" of COVID-19, called FLAG2020,, or Front Line Appreciation Group on April 9, 2020.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Stevens_Lyn 03.26.20.JPG
Decatur's Lyn Stevens drops off masks on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stewarts Face Mask 1 03.24.20.JPG
The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion on March 23, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stewarts Face Mask 2 03.24.20.JPG
Co-owner Jana Wrigley creates face masks on Tuesday, March 23, 2020, that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stewarts Face Mask 3 03.24.20.JPG
Co-owner Jana Wrigley creates face masks on Tuesday, March 23, 2020, that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stewarts Face Mask 4 03.24.20.JPG
Co-owner Jana Wrigley creates face masks on Tuesday, March 23, 2020, that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stewarts Face Mask 5 03.24.20.JPG
Co-owner Jana Wrigley creates face masks on Tuesday, March 23, 2020, that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stewarts Face Mask 6 03.24.20.JPG
Carol Kussart drops off some masks that she made to Jana Wrigley on Tuesday , March 23, 2020, that will go to various locations around central Illinois at Stewart's Sewing Machines in Mount Zion. The store has a drop off spot for other who are sewing masks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
tabernacle-foodboxes-032620.jpg
Volunteers fill boxes of food, cleaning supplies and hygiene items on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
wills_larry-032720-1.jpg
Larry Wills cleans a fire engine on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Fire Station no. 2 in Decatur. Wills works with Peerless Cleaners, which is volunteering to disinfect first responder services to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
wills_larry-032720-2.jpg
Larry Wills cleans a fire engine on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Fire Station no. 2 in Decatur. Wills works with Peerless Cleaners, which is volunteering to disinfect first responder services to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
wills_larry-032720-3.jpg
Larry Wills cleans a fire engine on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Fire Station no. 2 in Decatur. Wills works with Peerless Cleaners, which is volunteering to disinfect first responder services to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Bateman_nicole-050520-1.jpg
Jesse Blunt, left, and Nicole Bateman, right, deliver face shields to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency's office, received by Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Scheibly, right, on Monday in Decatur. The face shields were made through a collaborative effort of community groups and individuals.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Bateman_nicole-050520-2.jpg
Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Sheibly, center, grabs a box of face shields from Nicole Bateman, left, as Jesse Blunt, right, lifts another box of face shields while delivering the shields on Monday to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency's office in Decatur. The face shields were made through a collaborative effort of community groups and individuals.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Blunt-Jesse-050520-1.jpg
Jesse Blunt, left, and Nicole Bateman, right, deliver face shields to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency's office on Monday in Decatur. The face shields were made through a collaborative effort of community groups and individuals.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Blunt-Jesse-050520-3.jpg
Jesse Blunt shows an assembled face shield on Monday at the Macon County Emergency Management Agency's office in Decatur. The face shields are an emergency source for medical professionals, and are re-usable with proper sanitizing. The face shields were made through a collaborative effort of community groups and individuals.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Blunt-Jesse-050520-4.jpg
Jesse Blunt shows an assembled face shield on Monday at the Macon County Emergency Management Agency's office in Decatur. The face shields are an emergency source for medical professionals, and are re-usable with proper sanitizing. The face shields were made through a collaborative effort of community groups and individuals.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Blunt-Jesse-050520-5.jpg
Jesse Blunt, left, and Nicole Bateman, right, deliver face shields to the Macon County Emergency Management Agency's office on Monday in Decatur. The face shields were made through a collaborative effort of community groups and individuals.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977.
