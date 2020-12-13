Macon County COVID cases up by 49

DECATUR — The latest figures for COVID-19 cases in Macon County report a total of 49 newly-confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

A statement from the Joint Crisis Communication Team on Sunday said one of those cases involved a resident from another county, and so only 48 cases were being added to Macon County’s running total.

That now stands at 7,381 confirmed cases and 149 deaths. A total of 36 people are hospitalized with the virus while 3,226 are isolated at home and another 3,970 have been released from isolation.

Earlier Sunday, the state public health department reported 7,216 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 115 additional deaths.

Currently, the state is reporting a total of 848,904 cases, including 14,291 deaths. As of Saturday night, 5,073 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,080 patients were in the intensive care unit and 612 were on ventilators.

