Macon County diabetes program planed
Health

DECATUR — A free Diabetes Self-Management Program will be offered by the Macon County Health Department.

The program is designed to teach how to communicate effectively with healthcare professionals, manage symptoms, fight fatigue, build confidence, eat healthier, and monitor blood sugar.

Classes are 9-11:30 a.m. for six Wednesdays beginning May 26.

Participants can include those affected by diabetes, including family members and caregivers. The sessions will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams.

Participants must have an email address, an electronic device such as a desktop computer, laptop computer, tablet, iPad or smartphone, internet connection, and speakers, a microphone, and a webcam either built-in or attached to their electronic device.

For more information on the program and to register, please call the Macon County Health Department at (217) 423-6988 ext. 1517.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

