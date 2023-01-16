Macon County Health Department administrator resigns

DECATUR — Brandi Binkley, Macon County Health Department Public Health administrator, will be leaving her position in February.

“I felt like it was the right time to move on to another chapter,” Binkley said. “The health department does a lot of amazing things everyday. I’m really proud to be a part of that.”

Binkley has been given another career opportunity, but has not disclosed yet what that will be.

The Macon County Health Department Board if Health is expected to discuss the vacancy when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St.

According to the board’s vice president, Jeff Entler, a committee will oversee the process of filling the position.

“We’re going to have a meeting and get Brandi’s recommendations and work through a process,” he said. “But Brandi is leaving on great terms. She will be greatly missed.”

Entler admits he and the board were surprised by Binkley’s decision.

“We will have big shoes to fill,” he said. “She’s done a great job during a pretty difficult time throughout COVID.”

Binkley believes the staff will continue to successfully do the work of protecting the health of Macon County.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they do,” she said. “My team is very much like my family.”

Binkley has held the position as administrator since May 2019. Her career at the health department began in 2005. Previous positions included assistant administrator, director of human resources, public relations and health promotion and the adviser for Starting Point, the agency’s aging and disability resource center.

“The things that we’ve done together over the course of time are just the most important things to highlight,” Binkley said. “I will miss being here and working with them, because it’s really been a pleasure to stand side by side with them.”

Until the position is filled, the health department will be led by assistant administrator Bethany Stapel, Entler said.

The administrator’s job description includes Illinois Health Department requirements and credentials.

“And somebody that’s a proven commodity, that has prior experience,” Entler said. “And somebody that enjoys working with people.”

Binkley and her staff led the community through the COVID years. She credits her years of experience at the health department in helping to navigate the community through the pandemic.

“That was one of the superhuman feats around here,” she said. “But what they do everyday is something to appreciate. It really does keep this community healthier and safer.”

