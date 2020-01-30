Macon County Health Department monitoring coronavirus reported in Chicago

TRACKING THE NEWS

WHAT HAPPENED: A Chicago man is the second Illinois case of coronavirus and first instance of person-to-person spread in the U.S., the Illinois Department of Public Health said Thursday.

THE BACKGROUND: There have been 7,818 cases of coronavirus reported worldwide, mostly in China, and 170 deaths from the illness in China, according to the World Health Organization.

THE SYMPTOMS: Fever, cough and shortness of breath. It’s believed symptoms appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.