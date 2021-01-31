Macon County Health Department plans two COVID vaccine clinics this week

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department said it will host two vaccination clinics on Tuesday and Friday to give out first doses of the COVID-19 Moderna two-shot vaccine.

The clinics will be staged at the health department’s headquarters at 1221 E. Condit St. and are on a first-come, first-served appointment-only basis.

They are reserved for persons meeting the state’s “Phase 1a and 1b” requirements, which are either people aged 65 and older, or those deemed essential frontline workers. Examples include first responders like police and firefighters, corrections officers, veterinary workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store employees, education workers and public transit employees.

In a news release Sunday, Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion, said the clinics are only for those who live or work in Macon County. Attendees will need to prove that by bringing a pay stub, ID badge or proof of address; they should also bring or make a copy of their insurance card.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hosier said that, starting at noon Monday, those wishing to make appointments for shots can go to the department’s website, www.maconcountyhealth.org, and follow the MCHD week of 2/1/2021 link.