Macon County Health Department plans two COVID vaccine clinics this week

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department said it will host two vaccination clinics on Tuesday and Friday to give out first doses of the COVID-19 Moderna two-shot vaccine.
The clinics will be staged at the health department’s headquarters at 1221 E. Condit St. and are on a first-come, first-served appointment-only basis.
They are reserved for persons meeting the state’s “Phase 1a and 1b” requirements, which are either people aged 65 and older, or those deemed essential frontline workers. Examples include first responders like police and firefighters, corrections officers, veterinary workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store employees, education workers and public transit employees.
In a news release Sunday, Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion, said the clinics are only for those who live or work in Macon County. Attendees will need to prove that by bringing a pay stub, ID badge or proof of address; they should also bring or make a copy of their insurance card.
Hosier said that, starting at noon Monday, those wishing to make appointments for shots can go to the department’s website, www.maconcountyhealth.org, and follow the MCHD week of 2/1/2021 link.
You can also schedule an appointment by calling (217) 718-6205, but the phone line will not activate until noon Monday. When appointments are full, a recorded message will announce the clinics are taking no more reservations.
Those who receive an appointment should complete vaccine forms in advance to save time. Forms are available at www.maconcountyhealth.org. All those seeking shots will be screened on arrival, must answer some questions and have their temperature checked.
Hosier said anyone not meeting the conditions for shots in this round of clinics will be turned away.
“Please be reminded that the MCHD and our community partners will continue to schedule vaccination clinics over the next several weeks and months,” she added.
“We will continue to provide opportunities for individuals who wish to receive the vaccine to do as quickly as possible upon receipt of the vaccine from distributors.”
