Macon County Health Department resumes Johnson & Johnson shots

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced Tuesday it was resuming the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement came as the department reported one new death from the virus — a woman in her 70s — and 23 new cases. The number of Macon County deaths from the disease now stands at 188 and total cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak stands at 10,406.

In a statement, department Health Educator Emily O’Connell said the Illinois Department of Public Health had resumed shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after it was sanctioned for use again by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doses had earlier been suspended after concerns were raised about a rare and sometimes fatal blood-clotting complication linked to the vaccine.

O’Connell said the suspension had given time for experts to evaluate the risks, inform medical providers on how to recognize and treat the clotting problem and ensure safety monitoring systems worked effectively.

“The FDA has concluded that the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks,” O’Connell added.