Macon County Health Department schedules vaccine clinics

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout next week.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to those 18 and older at two locations:

• Richland Community College, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 17

• Millikin University Commons, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17

Bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at five locations:

• Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Sept. 8, to receive second dose.

• MacArthur High School, 1499 W. Grand Ave., Decatur, for Decatur Public School students and staff only; 5 to 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19. Must come to MCHD Wednesday, Sept. 15, to receive second dose.

• Eisenhower High School,1200 S. 16th St., Decatur; for Decatur Public School students and staff only; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Must come to MCHD Wednesday, Sept. 15, to receive second dose.

• Argenta-Oreana High School, 500 N. Main St., Argenta, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Must return to Argenta-Oreana High School Wednesday, Sept. 9, to receive second dose.

• Planned Parenthood, 3021 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Friday, Aug. 20; Must return to Planned Parenthood Wednesday, Sept. 10, to receive second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

