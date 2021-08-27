 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Macon County Health Department schedules week of vaccine clinics

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced new safety protocols that also include a renewed statewide mandate for masks to be worn indoors.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again starting Monday in Decatur.

Locations include the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St.; Millikin University Commons, 1230 W. Main St.; Sue Scherer’s office, 1301 E. Mound Road; and the Farm Progress Show, 4275 E. Mound Road.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to those 18 and older at the following times and locations:

  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Farm Progress Show
  • 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the health department

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible.

Macon County students, educators react to latest COVID-19 mandates

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at the following times and locations:

  • 9 a.m.-noon Monday at Sue Scherer’s office
  • 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Friday at Millikin University Commons
  • 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at the health department
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Farm Progress Show

Bring an insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.

If someone other than a parent or guardian is planning to bring a child, a permission form is required. The form can be found on the health department website and must be brought to the clinic.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News