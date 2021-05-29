Macon County Health Department to host vaccination clinics

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Decatur locations.

Pfizer vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur. Enter in the main doors near the flag poles and proceed to the cafe area.

Walk in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3yI20T0.

Ages 12 years and older are invited for their first shot. They must be able to return June 23 for a second dose.

A Pfizer walk-in vaccination clinic for ages 12 years and older will also be available from 1 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at MCHD, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

Attendees must be able to return June 23 for a second dose.

A Johnson & Johnson walk-in vaccination clinic will be from 1 to 3:15 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Richland Community College. Enter through the main doors.

Walk in or schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3fsHGxG.

Individuals must be 18 years or older.

For all clinics, bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible.

For Pfizer clinics, a parent or legal guardian must be present with the minor. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring the child, a permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. The form must be brought to the clinic. The form can be found at https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO.

