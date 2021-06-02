Macon County plans COVID vaccine clinics June 3-4

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week:
- Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Ages 18 and older. Enter by the main doors and proceed to the cafeteria area. Bring photo ID and insurance card, if possible. Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination. Walk in or schedule an appointment at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/36494600-9ff2-42a1-bad8-3238f052cf1a/.
- Macon County Fairgrounds 4H Building, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Ages 18 and older. Bring photo ID and insurance card, if possible. Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Walk-in clinic.
As of Wednesday, the health department reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Macon County since the start of the pandemic to 10,968. No new deaths were reported.
