 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Macon County plans COVID vaccine clinics June 3-4

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week:

Watch now: The Mummies return to Decatur
  • Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Ages 18 and older. Enter by the main doors and proceed to the cafeteria area. Bring photo ID and insurance card, if possible. Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination. Walk in or schedule an appointment at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/36494600-9ff2-42a1-bad8-3238f052cf1a/.
  • Macon County Fairgrounds 4H Building, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Ages 18 and older. Bring photo ID and insurance card, if possible. Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Walk-in clinic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Graphs

As of Wednesday, the health department reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Macon County since the start of the pandemic to 10,968. No new deaths were reported. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A tour of food offerings at this year's Macon County Fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News