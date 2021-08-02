Macon County resident wins $100,000 vaccine lottery

MACON COUNTY — One Macon County resident who received the COVID-19 vaccine is $100,000 richer.

The windfall is the result of the fourth "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery drawing held Monday by the state to encourage vaccination. Other winners announced Monday, each earning a $100,000 prize, come from Schaumburg and Springfield.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will notify winners by phone or email.

Residents from those cities and counties should have their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

No personal information will be requested during the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state’s vaccination rate has been on the rise since last week.

"The seven-day average this week has increased to 27,400 vaccinations per day, compared to 18,400 per day last week, a 49% increase week over week," the press release stated.

The "All In For The Win" campaign allows vaccinated residents to win more than $10 million, with $7 million in cash prizes for adults and $3 million in scholarships for children. The Illinois State Lottery began drawing winners on July 8 and will continue throughout the summer.

Statewide drawings will be held in conjunction with region-specific drawings, divided by the 11 regions in the Restore Illinois reopening plan, in order to have winners come from all parts of the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that the lottery was both a way to thank people who had received their vaccine and an incentive for those who had not gotten their shot to get it.

Visit allin.illinois.gov for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.