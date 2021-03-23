 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Macon County residents ages 65 years and older on Thursday, March 25.

The clinic will be held at the on the campus of Richland Community College at the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., near the wind turbines.

This clinic is for Macon County senior citizens who wish to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Eligible persons can call 217-718-6205 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Before arriving to the clinic, participants should take their temperature and screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees or other signs of illness.

Do not attend the clinic if you have any symptoms. Bring a photo ID to verify age eligibility and your current insurance card or red, white and blue Medicare card.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The best way to stay organized

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Extra hour of sleep at night 'decreases Covid-19 risk'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News