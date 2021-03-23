Macon County vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Macon County residents ages 65 years and older on Thursday, March 25.

The clinic will be held at the on the campus of Richland Community College at the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., near the wind turbines.

This clinic is for Macon County senior citizens who wish to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Eligible persons can call 217-718-6205 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Before arriving to the clinic, participants should take their temperature and screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees or other signs of illness.

Do not attend the clinic if you have any symptoms. Bring a photo ID to verify age eligibility and your current insurance card or red, white and blue Medicare card.