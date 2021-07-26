McLean, Piatt counties trigger COVID alert from state

BLOOMINGTON — McLean and Piatt counties are now at "warning level" status on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID dashboard.

McLean County reported 50 new cases per 100,000 people for the week of July 11-17. Anything at over 50 triggers a warning.

Piatt County is at 104 during the same period.

Both counties also exceeded the threshold for emergency department visits with people who had COVID-19-like illnesses. Piatt also had a warning for the number of COVID tests performed.

More than 20 counties have one or more warnings. On Friday, it was announced the seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases in Illinois has increased by five times in the past month after reaching the lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic in late June.

McLean County officials have been warning about the fast-spreading delta variety of COVID.

The state health department has been tracking county metrics, which were used to determine what COVID restrictions would be in place. Those were lifted as numbers declined, although health officials have said that could change if infections increase.

Lightfoot made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times where she was asked about the pandemic and expressed alarm about rising totals among the unvaccinated, as she did during a news conference last week.

Asked what her threshold is for reinstating a mask mandate, Lightfoot said: “Well, look, if we get back into an area where we feel like we’re in a red zone, which we are working very hard to make sure that our daily case rate is below 200, if we start to see consistently going over that, we’re not only going to look at a mask mandate, but we’re going to look back at other tools that we’ve been compelled to use.

The state’s case positivity rate on Friday increased to 3.5% from 1.9% last week.

A mask requirement went into effect in St. Louis city and county on Monday as the number of COVID cases increased.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

