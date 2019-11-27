Meet Willow, a 12-year-old therapy dog and source of calm at Decatur Memorial Hospital

DECATUR — Willow the golden retriever never went to medical school, but she’s got a knack for helping patients.
The 12-year-old golden retriever is a therapy dog at Decatur Memorial Hospital's Senior Behavioral Health Services unit.
While staff assists psychiatric patients with various conditions including dementia, depression or suicidal tendencies, Willow is a companion offering emotional support.
“This helps to calm them down, if they have the presence of an animal here,” said Errika Bobbitt, executive director of the unit.
Wanda Miller’s husband is a patient there and said visits are more relaxing when Willow is present.
“We’ve always had dogs and a lot of golden retrievers,” Miller said. “It’s great to have her here.”
Willow’s owner, Ashley Ferris, is a nurse on the unit. The two have been together for nearly 10 years, after they met at the Macon County Animal Control Center.
Ferris had spoken with her co-workers about having a dog on the unit. “I said I've got a pretty mellow dog,” she said. “She could probably pass any test that we needed to do.”
The unit adopted a policy in April that allowed for an emotional support animal. Willow trained and tested through the group the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, even though she didn’t have experience as a therapy animal before she became certified.
“She’s just a good-natured dog,” said Jamie Gillum, certified therapeutic recreation specialist.
Willow was tested at three locations. The dog’s evaluations included visits to nursing homes and a shopping trip to Rural King.
“She had to be around people, loud noises, passing other dogs, and we made sure she didn’t freak out if she heard alarms going off,” Ferris said. “They said she was made for this.”
You have free articles remaining.
The dog’s visits require a physician’s permission. “So each of our patients have a doctor’s orders for Willow,” Gillum said.
Willow is able to help patients with depression, anxiety or high levels of stress.
“Any patient really,” Gillum said.
People with compromised immune systems or a fear of animals or who are allergic to animals typically don’t get the therapy. Plus, Willow and Ferris understand some people aren’t dog people.
“Or they’re not in the best mood at the time that she’s here,” Ferris said. “She has a sense of who is welcoming and she makes her way towards them.”
Like any employee, Willow has rules she must abide by before she begins her shift. She is not allowed around patients who are agitated. She must also avoid sterile areas such as the kitchen or medication rooms. Willow must be up to date on her vaccinations, free of parasites, and arrive on a leash. And the day before she visits the unit, Willow must be groomed.
The staff knows the animal therapy is beneficial because of the responses they see from the patients. “Smiles, lots of smiles,” Gillum said.
Willow’s presence also evokes positive memories for many patients. “It causes them to reminisce about things that might have made them happy,” Bobbitt said.
Willow’s job starts before she arrives at the unit. Ferris said the trip from her car to the hospital's sixth floor can take more than 10 minutes when she brings her dog to work. “I have to stop and let everyone pet her,” she said.
Willow’s co-workers enjoy her visits as well. “I love it when she’s here,” Bobbitt said.
“It makes us smile to see her come on to the unit wagging her tail,” Gillum said. “The patients smile, so we smile.”
History photos: Decatur Memorial Hospital people and places through the years
Surgery room
1959 operation
Adding a wing in 1967
Nursing school
CO2 laser
Blood pressure check
New lobby
Nursing and Care Unit
Open house cardiac care
Expansion open house
Decatur Memorial Hospital in 1976
Decatur and Macon County Hospital
Decatur and Macon County Hospital new lobby
1969 expansion
View from above
Name change to DMH
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR