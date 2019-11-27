Meet Willow, a 12-year-old therapy dog and source of calm at Decatur Memorial Hospital

Like any employee, Willow has rules she must abide by before she begins her shift. She is not allowed around patients who are agitated. She must also avoid sterile areas such as the kitchen or medication rooms. Willow must be up to date on her vaccinations, free of parasites, and arrive on a leash. And the day before she visits the unit, Willow must be groomed.

The staff knows the animal therapy is beneficial because of the responses they see from the patients. “Smiles, lots of smiles,” Gillum said.

Willow’s presence also evokes positive memories for many patients. “It causes them to reminisce about things that might have made them happy,” Bobbitt said.

Willow’s job starts before she arrives at the unit. Ferris said the trip from her car to the hospital's sixth floor can take more than 10 minutes when she brings her dog to work. “I have to stop and let everyone pet her,” she said.

Willow’s co-workers enjoy her visits as well. “I love it when she’s here,” Bobbitt said.

“It makes us smile to see her come on to the unit wagging her tail,” Gillum said. “The patients smile, so we smile.”