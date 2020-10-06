Memorial Health System announces Election Day plans

DECATUR — Memorial Health System’s five Central Illinois hospitals are offering the opportunity for patients to vote in the upcoming election if they’re in the hospital on Nov. 3.
According to Illinois state law, a qualified voter admitted to a hospital no more than 14 days before an election is entitled to vote using a vote-by-mail ballot delivered by either a legal family member or someone who is registered to vote in the patient’s precinct.
Memorial Health System hospitals include Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
The patient, a family member or registered voter who lives in the same precinct as the patient, is required to first fill out a form available at their county clerk’s office explaining why the patient is in the hospital and that he or she will not be able to go to the polling place on Nov. 3, Election Day. The patient’s physician, advanced practice registered nurse or physician assistant must also fill out the form.
The patient’s representative must take the form to the county clerk’s office for review and to be notarized. The representative will then receive the patient’s ballot, who can take the ballot back to the hospital to be filled out by the patient.
The representative must return the completed ballot to the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. Election Day.
For more information about the process, patients or their representative can visit their county clerk’s website or call their office.
