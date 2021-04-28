 Skip to main content
Millikin University hosting COVID vaccine clinic
Millikin University hosting COVID vaccine clinic

Millikin University
DECATUR — Millikin University will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, in the University Commons.

The clinic, in cooperation with the Macon County Health Department and the Millikin School of Nursing, will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to Millikin students, faculty and staff from 9 a.m. to noon and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Those who choose the Moderna vaccine will be able to schedule their second dose at the clinic.

Vaccines will be by appointment only and the clinic will have approximately 350 doses available. Millikin nursing students will have a performance learning opportunity because they will administer the vaccines as part of their clinical experience.

For information, visit millikin.edu/covid19.

