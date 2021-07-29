Millikin University to host COVID vaccine clinics in August

DECATUR —
Millikin University, in partnership with the Macon County Health Department, will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in August.
The clinics will be held in the first floor lobby of the Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance in the University Commons on Millikin's campus. The clinics are open to the public and will offer the first injection of the
Pfizer vaccine as well as the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccination clinic will from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. Individuals will be scheduled for their second dose on Aug. 30.
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccination clinics will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 26.
The clinics will be by appointment with online signup which will include a required consent form and additional information. Consent forms will also be available at the clinics.
For more information about the on-campus vaccination clinics, COVID-19 updates and FAQs, visit
millikin.edu/covid19.
Photos: Illinois Guardsmen help vaccinate clients at Health Department clinic
031221-blm-loc-1guard
Army National Guardsman Spc. Noe Salas Bernal, a medic with the 178th Infantry Regiment from Chicago, prepares to vaccinate Lynn Gray of Bloomington during the McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 11 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031221-blm-loc-2guard
Army National Guard Spc. Nick Herringer, left, a medic with the 178th Infantry Regiment from Chicago, waves an orange card as he and other volunteer vaccinators wait for patients to vaccinate during the McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031321-illinois-covidmainbar1
Army National Guard Master Sgts. Adam Abdul, left, and Eric Greuter discuss deployments Thursday at the McLean County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination site at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031221-blm-loc-3guard
Army National Guardsman Spc. Noe Salas Bernal, a medic with the 178th Infantry Regiment from Chicago, vaccinates a patient at the McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Thursday. About 60 guardsmen assisted in vaccinating 800 residents during the clinic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031321-illinois-covidmainbar3
Army National Guard members, from left, Kyle Kerchner, Alexandria Leka, Chuck Leto and Noe Salas Bernal await patients to be vaccinated during the McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on March 11.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031221-blm-loc-6guard
Army National Guardsman Spc. Paul Van Barriger, a medic with the 178 Infantry Regiment, waits for patients during the McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Thursday. Guardsmen said they could have vaccinated many more people at Grossinger Arena if more vaccine could be released to the McLean County Health Department.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031221-blm-loc-8guard
Army National Guardsman Spc Noe Salas Bernal, a medic with the 178th Infantry Regiment from Chicago, vaccinates Lynn Gray of Bloomington at the McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on March 11.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031221-blm-loc-7guard
Army National Guardsman Spc. Jassiel Hernandez, a medic with the 178 Infantry Regiment, checks a patient's vaccination paperwork during the McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on March 11.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
031221-blm-loc-9guard
Army National Guardsman Spc Noe Salas Bernal, a medic with the 178th Infantry Regiment from Chicago, completes paperwork after vaccinating a patient at the McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Thursday. About 60 guardsmen assisted in vaccinating 800 residents during the clinic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.