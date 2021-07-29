Millikin University to host COVID vaccine clinics in August

DECATUR — Millikin University, in partnership with the Macon County Health Department, will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in August.

The clinics will be held in the first floor lobby of the Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance in the University Commons on Millikin's campus. The clinics are open to the public and will offer the first injection of the Pfizer vaccine as well as the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccination clinic will from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. Individuals will be scheduled for their second dose on Aug. 30.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccination clinics will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 26.

The clinics will be by appointment with online signup which will include a required consent form and additional information. Consent forms will also be available at the clinics.

For more information about the on-campus vaccination clinics, COVID-19 updates and FAQs, visit millikin.edu/covid19.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.