Millikin University to host COVID vaccine clinics in August

DECATUR — Millikin University, in partnership with the Macon County Health Department, will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in August.

The clinics will be held in the first floor lobby of the Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance in the University Commons on Millikin's campus. The clinics are open to the public and will offer the first injection of the Pfizer vaccine as well as the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccination clinic will from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. Individuals will be scheduled for their second dose on Aug. 30.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccination clinics will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 26.

The clinics will be by appointment with online signup which will include a required consent form and additional information. Consent forms will also be available at the clinics.

For more information about the on-campus vaccination clinics, COVID-19 updates and FAQs, visit millikin.edu/covid19.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

